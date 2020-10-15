Roy H. Brewer
Mansfield - Roy H. Brewer, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Born on October 14, 1943 in Manchester, Ohio, Roy was the son of Fred and Agnes (Pollard) Brewer. Roy retired after many years of employment from Ford Motor Company. He married the love of his life, Billie Baker, on June 14, 1966. The two shared 54 blessed years of marriage together with many fond and cherished memories. Roy had many talents, he was a good artist and an excellent dancer. He was a lot of fun, and he enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He loved to travel and enjoyed fishing.
He leaves behind his wife, Billie (Baker) Brewer; his daughter, Terry Brewer; his grandchildren, Jessica Brewer, Skylarr Hussey, and Devin Hussey; his great grandsons, Dominick Hamer and Amyre Turner; a sister, Deronda; and his brothers, Randall and Claude. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Brewer Jr.; a daughter, Darlene Brewer; a brother, George; and a sister, Treva.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
