Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy J. Patrick


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy J. Patrick Obituary
Roy J. Patrick

Mansfield - Roy J. Patrick, age 63, resident of Mansfield died Wednesday February 13, 2019 in Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield . Born May 11, 1955 in Shelby to Oliver and Ella (Clagg) Patrick he had been a Shelby resident for many years and had lived in Mansfield for the past fourteen years. He had been employed with Dayton Tire, AMF, Carton Service and was currently employed with ArcelorMittal.

Roy loved being outdoors where he could hunt, fish and bird watch.

Survivors include his wife Karen (Preble) Patrick; five children Brian (Heather) Patrick of Mansfield, Chad (Jordan) Patrick of Columbus, Trina Ward of Mansfield, Angela (Alex) Rakestraw of Aurora, CO., Stephanie (Joe) McFrederick of Ashland, OH, 15 grandchildren, one great grandson; his mother Ella Patrick of Shelby; five brothers Fred (Marianne) Patrick of Mansfield, Benjamin (Vonda) Patrick of Milan, OH, his twin brother Ralph (Janet) Patrick of Shiloh, Lawrence (Nadine) Patrick of Lexington and Andy (Judy) Patrick of Mansfield; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father Oliver Patrick in 1984, a sister Elizabeth Candy Garn in 2017 and an infant sister Grace Patrick.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday February 18, 2019 from the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory. Reverend Benjamin Patrick, his brother, will officiate with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www. barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.