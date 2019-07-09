|
|
Roy W. Bowersock
Shelby - Roy W. Bowersock, 85, of Shelby, passed away at Crestwood Care Center on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Roy was born on March 26, 1934 in Wayne County, Ohio. He was the son of Clarence and Mary (Ropp) Bowersock.
Roy was a dedicated father and grandfather who cherished quality time with his grandchildren attending their sporting events. Roy never met a stranger and loved meeting new people. He enjoyed camping with his grandchildren, traveling, bowling, and golfing.
He is survived by his sons, Terry (Phyllis) Bowersock, Jack Bowersock (Hannah Roscoe), and Tim Bowersock (Deakila Stickney) ; his daughter, Kathi Haubiel (John Adams); ten grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years who passed away on September 12, 2018, Sandra Bowersock; his son, Kevin A. Bowersock; brothers, Milo, Harold, Clarence Jr., Robert, Carl, and Chester Bowersock; and his sisters, Cora Witchey, Catherine Edwards, and Ellen Jenkins.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill. Pastor Mike Futrell will officiate the funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Private burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the in honor of Roy.
A special thank you to Pathways Hospice and Crestwood Care Center in Shelby for the excellent care provided to Roy.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019