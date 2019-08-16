Resources
- - Ruby Barger Leamon, 81, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born August 10, 1937 to Edna and Leon Barger in Portland, Indiana.

Ruby was a devout Christian and advocate of Christian mission work abroad and at home. Her love for children was articulated through many years as a CASA Volunteer.

She is survived by two sons, Arnie Leamon and wife Yvonne of Artesia, NM, and Bruce Leamon of Huntertown, Indiana; one daughter, Brenda Leamon Wiles of Lubbock, TX; one brother, Charles Barger and wife Carolyn of Mansfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Leamon; her oldest son, William Douglas Leamon; and grandson, Gabriel Leamon.

In memory of Ruby, if you would like to give to Sue Witt's Childrens Home in Haiti or Church of Christ Mission in Monterrey, Mexico.

Christianville Foundation Childrens Home, 973 N. Shadeland, Av. #158, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

CCM Monterrey Mexico, 40 Daniel Bell ,425 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
