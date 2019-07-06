Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
130 E. 2nd St
Mansfield, OH
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
130 E. 2nd St.
Mansfield, OH
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mansfield Cemetery Association
Resources
Rufus Reid Sr.


1932 - 2019
Rufus Reid Sr. Obituary
Rufus Reid, Sr.

Mansfield - Rufus Reid Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Rufus was born March 14, 1932, in Stone Mountain, GA, to the late Mitcheal Reid and Rosa Lee Butler. He made Mansfield his home.

He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Martha Elaine Reid and Dorothy Walker; son, Antre (Shelia) Reid; brother, Willie Andy Reid; grandchildren, Racheal Reid, Cordero (Christina) Reid, Diamond Ellin Dania Reid; great-grandchildren, Shaquel Lindsay, Chance Holland, Jas Holland, Christa Ja Marie Reid, Triton Reid and Trevor Reid; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Ellin Huff-Reid; son, Rufus Reid Jr.

The services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Shiloh Baptist Church, 130 E. 2nd St., Mansfield, Ohio, with Bishop William Morris officiating. The burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Mansfield Cemetery Association, Inc.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org.
Published in the News Journal on July 6, 2019
