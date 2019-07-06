|
Rufus Reid, Sr.
Mansfield - Rufus Reid Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Rufus was born March 14, 1932, in Stone Mountain, GA, to the late Mitcheal Reid and Rosa Lee Butler. He made Mansfield his home.
He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Martha Elaine Reid and Dorothy Walker; son, Antre (Shelia) Reid; brother, Willie Andy Reid; grandchildren, Racheal Reid, Cordero (Christina) Reid, Diamond Ellin Dania Reid; great-grandchildren, Shaquel Lindsay, Chance Holland, Jas Holland, Christa Ja Marie Reid, Triton Reid and Trevor Reid; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Ellin Huff-Reid; son, Rufus Reid Jr.
The services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Shiloh Baptist Church, 130 E. 2nd St., Mansfield, Ohio, with Bishop William Morris officiating. The burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Mansfield Cemetery Association, Inc.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on July 6, 2019