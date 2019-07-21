|
Russell Lyle Channell
Ashland - On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Russell Lyle Channell went home to be with his Savior Jesus, while surrounded by his close family. Russ had a strong desire to study God's word and to know his creator and at last, after 86 years on this earth, he is meeting his savior face-to-face as his faith has become his sight. Proverbs 3: 1-2 says " ...do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and give you peace and prosperity." While Russ was no stranger to hard and diligent work, he experienced a life of peace and prosperity through time with his family whom he loved and cherished so very much.
Russ was born August 28, 1932 in Senecaville, Ohio. He married Barbara Ann Hockett, the love of his life, on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1952. The love and devotion Russ had for his sweetheart was so beautiful, even to his very last breath. Throughout their 67 years of marriage, Russ and Barbara enjoyed raising their 4 children, traveling, participating in church activities and loving on their grandchildren and great grandchildren together, but perhaps one of their most simple yet treasured activities they enjoyed together was sitting hand-in-hand on their front porch swing for hours on end each day. Russ was a strong and hard-working man and his work ethic was evident throughout many areas of his life. Russ served as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force for four years and was a Korean War Veteran serving at both Cape Canaveral and Bermuda Island. After his service in the Air Force, Russ continued to be a dedicated provider for his family. He performed plaster work and had his own commercial refrigeration business for several years. He also worked for Chore-Boy milking parlors before joining Columbia Gas Transmission where he worked as an Engineer in Charge at the Lucas compressor station. He retired from Columbia Gas in 1995. Russ was dedicated to serving the Lord in as many ways as he could. He served as a deacon and was involved in church planting. His involvement in the Grace Brethren Boys ministry was very important to him. Russ was an active part of the church body at Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church for many years. He and his wife faithfully attended services and Russ enjoyed being a consistent encouragement to his dear friend, Pastor Les Vnasdale. Russ especially enjoyed serving the church by working with other men in the congregation to keep the grounds and building in impeccable condition. He also enjoyed teaching Sunday School at times as well as being an usher. He loved serving the Lord by serving his church family.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Annas and Clarence Channell; siblings, Paul, Nida, Earl and Roy; and daughter, Teresa Diane Channell.
Russ is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Ann Channell; three sons, Alan (Sharon) Channell of Alabama, Garry Channell of Arizona, Jeffery (Melissa) Channell of Plymouth, Ohio; six grandchildren, Stacy, Jon, Anthony, Erika, Andrea and Zachary; and 11 great grandchildren. Russell's wife and children meant so much to him and his grandchildren and great grandchildren were some of his most cherished blessings.
Friends may call from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Les Vnasdale. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Ashland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Associated Charities or Gideons International.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019