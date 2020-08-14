1/
Ruth Alice Parrott
1924 - 2020
Ruth Alice Parrott

Bellville - Ruth Alice Parrott, 95, died August 12, 2020, near Bellville, Ohio.

She was born November 7, 1924, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Ralph A. and Alice Knight Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Edwin Ralph Parrott, Sr., her parents, a sister (Florence), and two brothers (Robert and Ralph, Jr.).

Ruth graduated from Worthington High School in 1942 and attended The Ohio State University. She and Ed raised their family on a small farm in Morrow County. In later years she lived in the Candlewood development and in Bellville, Ohio.

She is survived by her seven children: Ed, Jr. (Cindy), Teresa (John Rhoads), Polly (Brenin Hill), Dennis (Martha), John (Carolyn), Richard (Ruth Ann), and Kenneth (Patty); 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet Fulton (Melrose, Florida) and Louise Belt (Johnstown, Ohio).

Ruth was a member of Iberia Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Mount Gilead, Bellville Presbyterian Church, United Presbyterian Women, and her local Mother's Club and PTA. She taught elementary school at the Washington-Irving building in Iberia. She loved her children, grandchildren, and extended family so deeply that each one believes he or she is her favorite.

The family extends grateful thanks to the staff at Country Meadow Care Center for their attentiveness and care for Ruth during the last two years.

Ruth will be cremated by Snyder Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or calling hours and no service at this time.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Northmor FFA and can be sent to 7819 St. Rt. 19 Galion, OH 44833.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ruth's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
