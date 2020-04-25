Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Ruth Ann Long

Ruth Ann Long Obituary
Ruth Ann Long

Mount Gilead - Ruth Ann Long, age 60, of Mount Gilead, passed away at her parents' home on April 24, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

Ruth was born on August 22, 1959, in Mount Gilead, OH, a daughter of Hubert A. and Helen R. (Bruno) Long. She graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the Class of 1977.

Ruth was an auctioneer and also worked for Meijer in Marion for 25 years before retiring.

A woman of faith, Ruth was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Gilead.

She is survived by her parents; a sister, Freda Jean Long; a brother, Kenneth Charles Long; and many, many friends.

A private family service will be held with Pastor Gary Brose officiating. Burial will take place in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ruth's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
