Ruth Anne Emmons
Ashland - Ruth Anne Emmons, 82 of Ashland, passed away Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019, at Brethren Care Village.
She was born on July 12, 1936, in a cabin on Jackson Ridge in Monroe County on the outskirts of Woodsfield, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late James Edward and Cora Grace (nee Stephens) Stage.
At the age of six, Ruth moved to Ashland, Ohio. She graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1954. Later in life, she earned an associate's degree in accounting from NCTC. She worked at Creative Cartons, Gilbert's Furniture, and owner of Thymes Past in the historic Anderson schoolhouse.
Ruth married Carlton Eugene Emmons on December 19, 1954. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, and sewing throughout her life. Ruth was also a member of the Petal Pushers Garden Club, Ohio Genealogy Society, and the Ashland Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society. In her early years, she also served as a leader for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years of marriage, Carlton "Red" Emmons of Ashland; one daughter, Constance (James) Sheppard; two sons, C. Douglas (Barbara) Emmons and Dean Alan (Tammy) Emmons; eight grandchildren, Erik Emmons, Dustin (Katherine) Sheppard, Corinne (Daryl Houle) Sheppard, Anna (Joseph) Smith, Nicole (Derek) Taylor, Sarah (Tim) Marallo, Nathaniel (Lori) Emmons, and Natalie (Kyle) Hauenstein; thirteen great-grandchildren, Reagan, Adalynn, Masen, Ryder, Easton, Abigail, Danica, Keegan, Crosby, Vincent, Sylvie, Leo, and Adalyn; two sisters, Betty Jean Connors and Dorothy Marie Watkins; and foster brothers, David Berry and James "JB" Berry.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her foster parents, Raymond and Portia Berry; four brothers, John Edward, Jerry Edward, Robert Lloyd, and Richard James; a half-brother, James Edward; and a half-sister, Daisy Jo Barber.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 220 Sandusky Street, with Reverend Michael Namy officiating. Interment will follow at the Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may call Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Friday service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on June 19, 2019