Ruth C. (Nusbaum) Laug
Burns, TN - Ruth C. (Nusbaum) Laug, age 83, passed away at her home near Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Ruth was born on July 25, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Carl and Grace (Hunt) Nusbaum. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald F. Laug, and their daughter Barbara Laug.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth cherished her family. Ruth never met a stranger and was known by others to be kind and compassionate. Ruth was an amazing cook and baker who loved to entertain family and friends. She enjoyed life and was selfless with a servant's heart. She gave her time freely as a volunteer at St. Peter's School, St Peter's Catholic Church, and in Hospital Ministry. In her later years, Ruth was a member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Dickson, Tennessee.
Ruth leaves behind her daughters: Carla (David) Kulka, Lyndia (Kendric) Whisler, Deborah (Leonard) Kutney and her beloved grandchildren: Amy Lynn Mullins, Daniel Whisler; Katherine (Michael) Subichin, Jenna (Kevin) Engelhard, her great-grandchildren: Mia and Mady Welling, Mercy Mullins; Stella and Vera Subichin, and Leo and Alice Engelhard. She is also survived by her sister, Clara Marinella, her brother William (Sue) Nusbaum, and a close family friend, Diane Rice.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:00-9:30 am. A funeral mass will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, at 10:00 am. Ruth will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery following the mass. In keeping with Ruth's generous and loving heart she would hope that you will do an unsolicited, and unexpected, act of kindness in her memory.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019