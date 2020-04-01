|
|
Ruth E. Owens
Bellville - Ruth E. Owens, age 80, of Bellville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born October 2, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late James and Eldred (Dailey) Warner.
She attended Mansfield City schools and was an area homemaker her entire life. Ruth enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her cats.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Lloyd T. Owens; three children, Paula (Jeff) Frazier, Warren (Bonita) Owens and Roxanne Steward; six grandchildren, Katie (Zachary) Kunz, Matthew Frazier (Becca Conn), Wyatt Owens, Trace Owens (Grace McGrath), Amanda Williams, David Williams; one great-grandson, Ryder Owens; and a number of other grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, David Williams and Rhonda Sardinia; a brother Roy Warner; and a sister, Rebecca Webb.
She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020