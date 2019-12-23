|
Ruth Frances Graca
Mansfield - Ruth Frances Graca entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was 93 years of age.
Ruth was born on April 3, 1926 in Akron to John and Anna (Schmidt) Galat. She was the oldest of 16 children. When Ruth was 16 years old, she gave her life to the Lord Jesus Christ. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1944. For the next two years she worked for her father at Copley Road Supermarket.
Ruth met George Graca at West Akron Apostolic Christian Church and they were married on October 27, 1946. They lived in Copley until 1957 when they moved to Rochester, NY, where Ruth, George and their children were involved in domestic evangelism in the Clinton Road Christian Church. Ruth also established an extensive catering business, with a specialty of custom-decorated wedding cakes. Ruth and George moved to Mansfield when George retired in 1994 and they became members of Ontario Christian Fellowship.
Ruth was very active in volunteering. She cooked for the Salvation Army, volunteered at Richland Pregnancy Services, and loved to bake for the OCF Joy Club.
All those who knew her will greatly miss her smile, her gentle words of encouragement, and her love for Christ.
She is survived by her children Renee (Dan) Freund of Bellville, Richard (Betty) Graca of Hamden, CT, Laurel Wakefield of Honeoye Falls, NY, Fran DePaul (friend Jack Fox) of Elverson, PA, Lois (Andy) Strickner of Honeoye Falls, NY, Marilyn (John) Comeau of Webster, NY, Susan Seiler of Rochester, NY, Jean (Dan) Spoelhof of Webster, NY, and Jonathan (Kimberly) Graca of Rochester, NY; grandchildren Jeremy Freund, Lindsay Freund, Naomi (Steve) Maneen, Hans Wakefield, Jesse Wakefield, Adam (Jessica) DePaul, Derek (Tanja) DePaul, Lena Strickner, Andrea (Shaun) Pierce, Arica (Chris) Mann, Angie (Ed) Toscano, Christine (Rob) Vitale, Shelly (Aaron) Bliss, Will Seiler, Caleb (Larissa) Seiler, Holly (Matt) Harp, Josh Seiler, Elizabeth Spoelhof, Emelia Spoelhof, Sophie Spoelhof, Benjamin Spoelhof, and Kensington Graca; siblings Wilma Toth, Esther (Robert) Emich, Dan (Lois) Galat, Dave (Marlene) Galat, Joy (George) Hunyadi, Carol (Vern) Vanyo, Albert (Tanya) Galat, and William (Aline) Galat; sisters-in-law Barb Galat, Joyce Galat and Ione Galat, brother-in-law Karl Webel. She is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband George; siblings Marge Konves, Lillian Wylie, John Galat, Judy Roth, Philip Galat, Grace Webel and Eugene Galat; daughter Christine; son-in-law Wayne Wakefield; grandson Jonathan Graca; and great-grandsons Devon Freund and Maddox Bliss.
The Graca family will receive friends Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in Ontario Christian Church, 636 South Lexington-Springmill Road. A worship service, giving glory to God and celebrating the life of Ruth Graca will follow at 1 pm in the church building. Her sons Richard and Jonathan Graca will speak. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Kindred Hospice may be made at the visitation service or mailed to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Memorial contributions to The Salvation Army or Kindred Hospice may be made at the visitation service or mailed to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019