Ruth Ilene "Kern" Reynolds
Dayton - REYNOLDS, Ruth Ilene "Kern" of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at the age of 103 on Saturday, the 28th of September, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Mansfield, Ohio, until 2003 when she and her husband, Harold, moved to Dayton, Ohio.
She was born in Mansfield on July 13, 1916 to Vernon C. and Margaret J. Stelts Kern. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Sunday School, and the Deborah Circle of WELCA; a former member of Linnaeus Garden Club, the Mohican Sailing Club, Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and 4-H Club advisor in Mansfield. She was a member of the June 1934 graduating class of Mansfield Senior High School. At the time of her death, she was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dayton. She was a former employee of the Ohio Brass Company, Denny Office Supply, Mansfield General Hospital, and St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Mansfield; and the Wilkin's Air Force Depot, Shelby. Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary (Fred) Bogner of Dayton, Ohio, Margaret (Bill) Horn of St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Rebecca) Reynolds of Carroll, Ohio; seven grandchildren Michael (Susan) Moore, Fred (Greta) Bogner, Steven Moore, Sharon Bogner, Jennifer Holmes, Sara (Blaine) Rose, Daniel Reynolds; fourteen great-grandchildren, Abby, Emily, and Geoffrey Bogner; Mariah (Kyler) Buss, Alexander, and Christopher Moore; Amber and Matthew Moore; Natalie and Sean Holmes; Bailey (Benjamin) Vazquez and Collin (Alexis) Rose; and Victoria (Justin) Frost and Jacob Reynolds; and eight great great-grandchildren, Naiomi, Olivia and Harold Vazquez; Rayne, Kayden, and Ember Rose; Brenna Mae and Presley Rae Frost. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister, Katherine Kern Humbert, and her husband of 71 years, Harold D. Reynolds. Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd, Dayton, Ohio, at noon on Friday, October 4, with the Reverend John Mittermaier officiating. Friends may also call at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dayton, Ohio or Bethany Lutheran Village, 6443 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459. The family thanks the staff of Bethany Lutheran Village for the kind, loving and faithful care they gave to Ruth over the years. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019