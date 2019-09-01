|
Ruth Ink
MANSFIELD - Ruth Ink passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. She was 96.
She was born February 4, 1923 to parents Clyde & Bessie (McMillan) Wharton in Walhoding.
On August 20, 1940, she married Carlton Maxwell and they shared over 66 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2007. Now they are together again. Ruth worked in the Lexington School System as a cafeteria worker, where she worked for over 20 years retiring in 1978.
In spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and watching The Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed the winter months in Florida in her early retirement years.
She is survived by children Carol (Albert) Hofsas and Randall Ink; grandchildren Mark Hofsas, Bryan Hofsas and Danny (Julie) Hofsas; great-grandchildren Skyler and Chase; sister Eva Bell; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Aileen Witzky.
The Ink family would like to extended a special thank you to the staff at Crystal Care for the care they gave to Ruth.
A private family graveside service will be held in Lexington Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ruth's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019