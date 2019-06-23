|
Ruth J. White
Ashland - Ruth J. White, age 88 of Ashland, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Brethren Care Nursing Home
Funeral services will be held at the Heyl Funeral Home on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jean Coleman officiating
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the funeral home
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.heylfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on June 23, 2019