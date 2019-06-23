Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heyl Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Heyl Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth J. White Obituary
Ruth J. White

Ashland - Ruth J. White, age 88 of Ashland, passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Brethren Care Nursing Home

Funeral services will be held at the Heyl Funeral Home on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jean Coleman officiating

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the funeral home

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.heylfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.