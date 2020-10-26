Ruth Keaton Burchett
Ashland - Ruth Keaton Burchett, 91, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her son. She was born May 9, 1929, in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Ephraim and Minerva (Smith) Keaton.
She worked at Ontario Schools starting part-time in the kitchen and retired as Head Cook after 23 years of service. Ruth loved cooking for family gatherings and it gave her great pleasure to share her recipes with family and friends. She enjoyed word puzzles, quilting and reading her Bible. Ruth was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Ontario, Ohio, and Ruth Chapter #17, Order of the Eastern Star.
Ruth is survived by a son, Michael Burchett of Ashland, OH; daughter, Sandy Mastandrea of Hilo, HI; four grandchildren, Eve Cornell, Dustin Mastandrea, Sara Ray and Megan Frey; and six great-grandchildren, Allie Ray, Mason Ray, Gage Frey, Quinn Frey, Ellis Frey, and Elliott Cornell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Burchett; sister, Earlene Dughman; and three brothers, Lloyd Keaton, Torsie Keaton and Kermit Keaton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Keith Carlisle will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
