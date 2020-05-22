|
Ruth L. Zahn, 92, formely of Mansfield, died of natural causes on May 21, 2020, in Columbus. She was born on April 5, 1928, in Schwetzingen, Germany to Hermann and Wilhelmine (Weidner) Johe. Ruth and her husband, Fritz were married for 36 years. After immigrating to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, they settled in Mansfield, where she lived for 56 years. They were active members of the Mansfield Liederkranz, where Ruth was a cook for many years. In addition, Ruth worked at Sears Banking, worked the breakfast shift at the Bellville McDonald's and was a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital. She loved to knit and donated hundreds of baby hats, blankets and childred's hats and gloves to various charitable agencies in Mansfield. She is preceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Fritz; and sister, Anneliese. She is survived by son, Robert (Deborah) Zahn of Dublin; daughter, Vera (Thomas) Millikin of Mansfield; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Liederkranz or Friendly House of Mansfield.
Published in the News Journal from May 22 to May 27, 2020