Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Zahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Zahn


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. Zahn Obituary
Ruth L. Zahn, 92, formely of Mansfield, died of natural causes on May 21, 2020, in Columbus. She was born on April 5, 1928, in Schwetzingen, Germany to Hermann and Wilhelmine (Weidner) Johe. Ruth and her husband, Fritz were married for 36 years. After immigrating to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, they settled in Mansfield, where she lived for 56 years. They were active members of the Mansfield Liederkranz, where Ruth was a cook for many years. In addition, Ruth worked at Sears Banking, worked the breakfast shift at the Bellville McDonald's and was a volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital. She loved to knit and donated hundreds of baby hats, blankets and childred's hats and gloves to various charitable agencies in Mansfield. She is preceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Fritz; and sister, Anneliese. She is survived by son, Robert (Deborah) Zahn of Dublin; daughter, Vera (Thomas) Millikin of Mansfield; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Liederkranz or Friendly House of Mansfield.
Published in the News Journal from May 22 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -