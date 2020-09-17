Ruth LeeMansfield - Ruth Lee, age 93, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Elmcroft of Ontario.She was born July 26, 1927 in Mt. Grove, Virginia to the late Everett and Della (Dilley) Kemper and has resided in the Mansfield area since 1941.On December 10, 1955 she married Robert C. Lee who preceded her in death in 2010.Ruth attended Hayesville High School and worked at Dominion Electric before leaving the work force to raise her family.She was a member of Ohio Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #17 Mansfield, and a longtime member of Hilltop Community Church and also attended Little Washington Congregational Church.Ruth loved doting on her grandchildren and was an excellent cook. Some of the best memories were spent making cookies for the holidays, and enjoying her homemade birthday cakes and legendary treasure chest cake.Ruth is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law Kevin (Terri) Lee of Whitehall, Leslie E. Lee of Overland Park, Kansas and Shawn (Joann) Lee of Mansfield; grandchildren Jeffery (Kristina) Lee, Jeremy (Kelsey)Lee, Rachel Lee, Courtney Lee, Roberta "Bobbi" (Chris) Stilwill, Katrina (Nate) Cross, Danielle Conklin (Alex Mosley), David Conklin, Leah Conklin, and Rebekah (Dustin) Maurer ; great grandchildren Robyn, Kira, Madison, Elijah, Lillian, Alexa, Arya and one more due in December; and two sisters Irene Sweeney and Lynn Hoeflich.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Sallie Polkinghorn, Camille Holbrook, Naomi Kilgore, Jewell Valentine, Orrville, Kenneth, Floyd, and Keith Kemper.The Lee family will receive friends Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where Eastern Star Services will begin at 5pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Pastor Ron Smals will officiate and burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery. Guests unable to attend in person my watch the funeral live streamed on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Elmcroft of Ontario for their compassionate care of Ruth during her time there.Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Central Ohio may be made at the funeral home.Private online condolences to the Lee family are encouraged by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com