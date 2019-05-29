|
|
Ruth M. Ness
Ontario - Ruth M. Ness, 94, of Ontario, passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home in Galion after a long, happy life.
Ruth was born January 14, 1925 in Morrow County to the late Willard and Lottie Mae (Meese) Jacoby. She married G. Henry Ness on April 15, 1944 and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2013.
Ruth was a nurse's aid at the Galion Community Hospital and retired in 1986 after 15 years of service. She was a member of the Galion First United Church of Christ. Ruth enjoyed her vegetable and flower garden and farming. She loved her pets.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Susan) Ness of Mansfield, Keith Ness of Galion, and Karen Simmons of Ontario; her grandchildren, Renee Ness, Scott Simmons, Corey Ness, Tim Ness (Tom Thompson), Chad (Susan) Simmons, Theresa McKee, Brenda (Jeff) Graham, John (Nicki) Simmons; great-grandchildren, Olivia Simmons, Sarah Simmons, Emma Graham, Thad Graham, Audrey Graham, Allison Simmons, Rachel Simmons, Hannah Simmons, Sam Simmons, Alexandria Simmons, Savannah McKee, and Chelsea McKee.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Diana Ness, and infant sister, Gladys Juanita Jacoby.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lexington. Memorial contributions may be made to Galion First United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or to the Ness family may do so by visiting masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth M. Ness.
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019