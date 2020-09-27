Ruth M. Schmid Herold
Mansfield - Ruth M. Schmid Herold , age 88, passed away on Monday, September 22, 2020, at Shelby Pointe. She was born in Mansfield on January 7, 1932, to the late Elmer and Clara (Brennstuhl) Schmid.
Ruth graduated from Madison High School in 1949. She married her husband, Steve P. Herold, on August 26, 1950. Together they were blessed with three wonderful children. Steve passed away after 61 years.
Ruth is survived by a son, Paul S. Herold of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Courtney) Hartzler, Michelle (Jay) D'mello, Lori Owens, Richard (Jessie) Herold, Christina Keske and Danny (Cherie) Herold, all of Mansfield; eleven great-grandchildren, Ashley and Jacob Viere, Shane and Katie-Ann Stanley, Douglas D'Mello, Martina and Noah Owens, Sydney and Alby Keske and Wyatt and Ava Herold; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughters, Barbara Heefner and Janet Herr; sister, Marilyn Schmid; and brother, Richard E. Schmid.
Private services were held for the family with burial in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
