Ruth Sylvia Moore



Shiloh - Ruth Sylvia Moore, age 84, of Shiloh, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.



Ruth was born April 29, 1934 in Johnsville, Ohio to Ralph and Margaret (Maxwell) Craven and graduated from Johnsville High School in 1952. For eight years, Ruth worked for Tappan prior to marrying Clayton Moore on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1960.



A devoted mother, Ruth raised 6 children. Hardworking she tended to her vegetable garden and canned her harvest each year. Ruth enjoyed reading and traveling.



She loved her role as grandmother and offered encouragement and support to her grandchildren. Always present at sporting events and school functions, she was their number one fan.



Ruth will be remembered for her generosity. Positive, she seldom grumbled or complained regardless of her life's circumstances.



She is survived by her 6 children Diane Moore of Fredericktown; Connie (Bill) Stepp of Ashland; Kathleen (Jeff) Witmer of Ashland; Lorraine (Steve) Earnest of Lexington; Jenifer (Mike) Goldsmith of Shiloh; Vincent (Robin) Moore of Parma Heights; 11 grandchildren Zach Stepp, Zane (Michelle) Stepp, Luke Witmer, Lyndsay Witmer, Chase Witmer, Courtney Earnest, Jillian Earnest, Sylvia Goldsmith, Alex Goldsmith, Clayton Moore and Nicole Moore; brother Lewis (Elaine) Craven of Ontario and sister Lois Van Horn of Johnsville.



Along with her parents, she has been reunited with her husband Clayton Charles Moore who passed away on February 5, 2019; as well as her sister Joan Wigton.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12-2 PM at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 2 PM. Minister Tom Caswell will officiate and burial will follow in Shenandoah Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Shenandoah Christian Church or Worcester County Church of Christ may be made through the funeral home.



To share a memory or send a message of sympathy to the Moore family, please visit:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary