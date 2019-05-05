|
Ruthann Hester
Mansfield - Ruthann Hester, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Ruth was born on July 21, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Clyde and Ruthella (Deems) Oyster.
Ruth was a graduate of Ontario High School where she was the co-salutatorian, and a member of Resurrection Parish. She was employed at various businesses in Mansfield doing bookkeeping and auditing. A homemaker with a giving, generous heart, Ruth could be found often sharing her baked goods with her neighbors, family and friends. Ruth loved to bake and made exceptional peanut brittle. Ruth enjoyed spending time at her camper on Marblehead on Lake Erie. An animal lover with a heart for her favorite much loved cat, Callie, Ruth was an active supporter of the Humane Society and ASPCA. She belonged to the Senior Center in Danbury Township where she enjoyed playing euchre, pinochle, and bingo. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved planting flowers and feeding the birds.
Left to cherish her memory is Ruth's best friend and significant other, John Radwick; her children, Michael (Patricia) Radwick and Susan (Jeff) Burgess; grandchildren, Alexander and Nicholas Radwick, Derek Weirick, and Bryant Burgess; and brother, Clyde (Shirley) Oyster. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm. Private burial will take place at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ruth to the Humane Society or Catholic Social Services.
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019