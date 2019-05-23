Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Mansfield Cemetery
Mansfield - Ruthie A. Little Harris, 70, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Rehabilitation and Healthcare Campus. Ruthie was born in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1948. She was the daughter of Grover and Bessie Little, Sr.

Ruthie was very giving and had the most generous heart. She was very much a blessing to everyone that crossed her path, and everyone loved her. A woman of strong faith, Ruthie was always leading her family and friends to God. She found great joy in listening to gospel music and spent much time in worship with God.

She is survived by her husband of ten years, William H. Harris; her children, Roy (Gloria) Pool, Virginia Butts, and Bo (Dusty) Little; grandchildren, Dominick Burton, Mariah Little, Quintin Little, Joshua Butts, Brett Pool, and Billiejean Pool; three great-grandchildren; her brother, George (Jane) Little; her sister, Betty Boswell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Grover C. Little Jr., and James L. Little Sr.; and her sisters, Thelma Olar, Effie Harding, and Mary McKee.

Family and friends may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, from 2:00-3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A graveside service will follow at Mansfield Cemetery at 3:30 pm.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 23, 2019
