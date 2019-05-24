|
Ryan Schmidt
Mansfield - Ryan Schmidt, 52, of Mansfield, passed away after a very short illness at the Ohio State University Hospital on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Ryan was born on May, 6, 1967 to Horst and Erika Schmidt.
He was a boy scout of troop #131 and enjoyed his trip to Philmont, New Mexico, and played Little League Baseball in Lexington. Ryan was a graduate of Lexington High School, and attended Bowling Green State University and was a graduate of the Ohio State University. At Lexington, Ryan was a four year letterman in tennis, cross country, and track and field. He was a state qualifier in cross country, and still holds the Lexington High School record in the 1000 meter indoor. He went on to run cross country at Bowling Green State University. Ryan played soccer for the Mansfield Liederkranz, the Concordia Donauschwaben, and the German Americans of Cleveland. He coached the Ohio State University Branch Soccer team. Ryan was an active US Soccer Federation Referee and enjoyed calling the games for the younger and upcoming players. He and his long time friend, Brian Weaver, broadcasted high school soccer matches on WMFDHD.15 TV in Mansfield. Ryan worked tirelessly for his community and his greatest passion was his work as a board member of the Lexington High School Athletic Boosters. He loved working at the games and meets. He loved being an advocate, spokesperson, and doing fundraisers for the boosters organization and the students that it served.
Ryan's greatest gift was his ability to never met a person who didn't become a close friend of his. He considered his greatest pleasure, spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz, the Donauschwaben German Americans of Cleveland, and the Mansfield and Lexington Moose Lodges. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, The Cleveland Indians, and the German Soccer Club, "Bayern Munich".
Ryan is survived by his parents; sister, Tammy Schmidt Simon and her husband, Steve Simone; and his nephews, Joey and Stephen Simone. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, from 10:00 am-12:30 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm. Private burial will take place at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lexington Athletic Boosters Club.
