Ryan T. Parsons
Lexington, OH - Ryan T. Parsons , 50, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away at his home early Thursday morning, August 1, 2019. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 16, 1969, to Richard "Dean" and Phyllis (Boggs) Parsons.
Ryan was a quiet and fun guy who had a big caring heart. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, motorcycles and dirt bikes, but most of all spending quality time with his family. He was a member of Impact Church.
Ryan is survived by his wife of 20 years, Hali Parsons; son, Lucas (Olivia Sloan) Parsons of Crestline; daughter, Elizabeth Parsons of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Eloise Parsons; father, Richard "Dean" Parsons and sister, Debra Marth both of Mansfield; father-in-law, Bobby Shook; mother-in-law, Lora Lee; and sister-in-law, Angela Boyd all of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Josh (Alysha) Applegate of Perrysville, Jennifer (Isaac) Gerhardt of Butler, Kristi (Patrick) Crum of Mansfield, 1st Lieutenant Travis (Dori) Boyd of Fort Bragg, NC and Nicole Boyd of Mansfield; and two great nieces, Vayda and Lennon Applegate. He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Parsons and brother-in-law, Jeff Marth.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Christine Radojcsics officiating and military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Robert Exten, OhioHealth Infusion Center and to Hospice of North Central Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putt for a Cure in care of Pleasant Hill Golf Course.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 3, 2019