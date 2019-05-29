|
|
Sallie Kemper Polkinghorn
The Villages - Sallie Kemper Polkinghorn, who passed away on March 26, 2018, was born September 7, 1925 to Everette and Della F. Kemper (Dilley) in Lignite, VA. Spending most of her adult life in Mansfield, Ohio. In 1952 she married her husband of 64 years, Norman whom she shared her life with, living the last 20 years together in The Villages, FL.
Sallie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She retired in 1986 from Westinghouse after 44 years of service. She will be remembered having a strong work ethic, as an incredible cook, and as a mother figure to many family members over her lifetime.
She was a member of the Ohio Club, the Marine Auxiliary Club helping to continually raise money and awareness for veterans and veteran's causes, as well as Toys For Tots and the DAV.
She predeceased her husband, Norman Polkinghorn. She is survived by a daughter Patricia Lynch of Daytona Beach, FL, a son Daniel Polkinghorn (Candis) of The Villages, FL, grandsons Les Lynch (Sarah) of Ventura, CA, Scott Kemper-Lynch (Paul Baltzer) of New Smyrna Beach, FL both of whom she and Norman raised from toddlers, Mark Polkinghorn of Cincinnati, David Polkinghorn (Brandy) of Clearwater, FL, and great grandchildren Kaela and Austin Polkinghorn of Clearwater, FL, sisters Ruth Lee of Manfield, OH, Camilee Kemper of Mansfield, OH, Irene Sweeney of Reynoldsburg, OH, Lynn Hoeflich (Lee) of VT, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and additional family members, including special family members Paul and Mary Kemper-Mills of Mansfield, OH and special friends Carol Kilgore and Karen Keeney-Clark of Chesapeake, OH, and her beloved teacup Chihuahua, Cocoa.
Besides her parents, Sallie was preceded in death by brothers, Orville Kemper (Naomi), Kenneth Kemper(Louise) Keith Kemper, Floyd Kemper, sisters Naomi Kilgore, Jewell Valentine(Duane), nephews Eugene Kemper, and John Kemper, and Brian Valentine.
Sallie's and Norman's final resting place is in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements were entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019