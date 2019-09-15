|
Sally Althea (Musser) Dibert
Mansfield - Sally Althea (Musser) Dibert, 78, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence. Born August 4, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harry Leroy and Geraldine Elnora (Zieger) Musser.
Sally was a graduate of Canfield High School. She was retired from Sprint United Telephone as a Purchasing Coordinator. She loved sewing, knitting, crafts, reading and her dogs. She enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to Scotland and Nova Scotia and her trips to her cabin in Pennsylvania. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling yearly with her husband, Ed.
She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Vikki) Bartlett and Todd Bartlett; her step son, Darrell (Cris) Dibert; her grandchildren, Tyler Bartlett and Beth Bartlett; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Harry (Vaughn) Musser; and her dog, Maggie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ed" J. Dibert; her dogs, Ginger and Freckles; her step son, Gary Dibert; and her niece, Melissa Musser.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Don Shoemaker. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019