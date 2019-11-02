|
|
Sally Ann Jacobs Sedlacek
Mansfield - Sally Ann Jacobs Sedlacek, 66, of Mansfield, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at her home. Born July 27, 1953, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of Gerald and Naomi (Kennedy) Jacobs.
She worked at Bunting Bearings for 34 years in customer service. After retiring, she worked at Shelby Animal Clinic and The Woods Golf Course. Sally enjoyed golfing, but gardening was where she found the most peace. She was also an avid photographer and huge Cleveland Indians fan. Sally was a member of the Sons of Herman and Ohio Bird Sanctuary. She and her sister, Karen, were huge fans of The Beatles.
Sally is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tom Sedlacek; eight brothers and sisters, Joan (Curt) Cook of Dayton, Norma (Roger) Shaull of Mansfield, Peggy (George) Carver of Lexington, Jack (Judy) Jacobs of Mansfield, Richard (Patty) Jacobs of SC, Ken Jacobs of Fairfield, OH, Frank (Norma) Jacobs and Don (Loraine) Jacobs, both of Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Bill (Heather) Sedlacek of Homeworth, OH and two sisters-in-law, Janet (Ron) Decker of Medina, OH, and Karen (Tom) McClain of Silver Lake, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gary Jacobs; a sister, Karen Jacobs; and sister-in-law, Kathy Jacobs.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with a graveside service on November 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Humane Society of Richland County or the Humane Society of Ashland County.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019