Sally Davidson

Sally Davidson Obituary
Sally Davidson

Mansfield - Sally L. Zeger Davidson, 82, passed away at home following a long illness. Sally married the love of her life, Dean Davidson, when she was 17. Together they had three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her husband of 65 years, her children Shelley (Kevin) Siefert, Jamey (Tinker) Davidson, and Tracie (Tim) Green; her grandchildren Bill Culler, Josh (Samantha) Davidson, Blair Sparkman, and Adena Siefert; and her great-grandchildren Ian, Jason, Connor, Soleia, and Oliver. Her brother Jerry (Minnie) Zeger survives her also.

Her parents Gerald and Annabel Zeger preceded her in death.

Please do not send flowers, instead donate to COPD Foundation (3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134) or OhioHealth Hospice (335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903).

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Sally's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
