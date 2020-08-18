1/
Sally H. Thomas
1933 - 2020
Sally H. Thomas went to meet her Lord and reunite with her loving husband of 59 years, Edwin R Thomas Jr, on August 16, 2020, at Imperial Healthcare Center in Naples, Florida.

Sally was born on March 14, 1933 in Mansfield Ohio to Ralph B Hart and Doris P Hart.

Sally graduated from Mansfield High School in 1951 and attended Brown Technical College.

She married Edwin R. Thomas Jr. of Mansfield, Ohio in 1952.

After Ed's two year's military commitment, Ed and Sally moved back to Mansfield, Ohio in 1954 where Ed owned and operated Thomas Music for 45 years.

Sally retired in1998 as Liberian at the Lexington Public Library and served as Bookkeeper for Thomas Music.

Sally enjoyed Bowling at Lex Lanes, Golf with Ed, Cooking, Reading, Playing Cards, spending time with her many friends as well as attending grandchildren's sporting events

Sally leaves behind her sons Randy and his wife Allison of Fort Myers and their children, Ryan, Elle and Zach. Brad and his wife Kathy of Centerville, Ohio, and their son, Brian, and his wife Darby, Grandchildren Collins and Edwin. Son Aaron and his wife Rachel and Grandchild Cameran. Bart and his wife, Colleen of Naples, FL, and their children Karianna and her husband Chad, Grandchild Kate, and sons Kurt and Troy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope HealthCare Services, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908; donate.hopehcs.org.

No memorial events are currently scheduled.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
