|
|
Samuel Colarosa
Mansfield - Samuel Anthony Colarosa, 80, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Samuel was born on September 14, 1938 in Mansfield to Joseph and Mary Colarosa. He was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and a life long member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He was the owner of D&W Auto Glass for many years where he formed friendships with his many contacts and he was a long time member of The Ohio Glass Association and a member of the AMVETS. He enjoyed playing golf and playing cards with his sister and his friends.
Survivors include his five children LuAnn (Harvey) Oglesbee, Jeff (Dina) Colarosa, Sue (Jim) Ernsberger, Pam Wareham, Nancy (Hans) Kurtzman of TN; 12 grandchildren Heather, Mark, Christopher, Samantha, Amanda, Jonathon, Ian, Jami, Josh, Joey, Zack and Andrew; 15 great grandchildren and a sister Frances Schmidt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Colarosa, a sister Marie O'Connor and a brother-in-law Jacob Schmidt.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their great care during the last few weeks and also Winchester Nursing Home for their care in his final days.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. West, on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12:00PM until the time of the service at 2:00PM. Fr. Austin Ammanniti will be officiating.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on July 13, 2019