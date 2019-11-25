|
Samuel D. Goldsmith
Mansfield - Samuel D. Goldsmith, 90, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
David was born March 17, 1929, in Greenville, SC, to the late Cleveland Goldsmith and Elvie Dean-Goldsmith. He made Mansfield his home.
He retired from Empire Steel after 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, walking, laughing, talking, eating and loved being around family.
He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Darlene Goldsmith, Shirleen Goldsmith, both of Mansfield, and Debra (Curtis) Caldwell, Columbus; son, Michael (Rhonda) Vance, of Columbus; brothers, Jim Goldsmith and Harold Goldsmith, of Greenville, SC; sister, June Lou Hamilton, SC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. great- great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Mae Echols-Goldsmith; brothers, Lura Goldsmith, Miles Goldsmith, and Cleveland Goldsmith Jr.; sisters, Sarah Sullevent, Eloweise Martin and Jessie Bell Latimore; son, Melvin Goldsmith.
The services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling at Small's Funeral Service, 326 Park Ave. W., with Bishop William Morris officiating. The committal services will follow the services.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019