Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Goldsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel D. Goldsmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel D. Goldsmith Obituary
Samuel D. Goldsmith

Mansfield - Samuel D. Goldsmith, 90, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

David was born March 17, 1929, in Greenville, SC, to the late Cleveland Goldsmith and Elvie Dean-Goldsmith. He made Mansfield his home.

He retired from Empire Steel after 30 years of service. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, walking, laughing, talking, eating and loved being around family.

He leaves to cherish in his memory his daughters, Darlene Goldsmith, Shirleen Goldsmith, both of Mansfield, and Debra (Curtis) Caldwell, Columbus; son, Michael (Rhonda) Vance, of Columbus; brothers, Jim Goldsmith and Harold Goldsmith, of Greenville, SC; sister, June Lou Hamilton, SC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. great- great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Mae Echols-Goldsmith; brothers, Lura Goldsmith, Miles Goldsmith, and Cleveland Goldsmith Jr.; sisters, Sarah Sullevent, Eloweise Martin and Jessie Bell Latimore; son, Melvin Goldsmith.

The services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling at Small's Funeral Service, 326 Park Ave. W., with Bishop William Morris officiating. The committal services will follow the services.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -