Samuel Mount
Mansfield - Samuel Mount, 50, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly from heart problems on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Samuel was born on January 4, 1970, in Mansfield, to Glendon W. Mount and Helen (Price) Mount Cole. He was employed with Schmidt Security. Samuel married his high school sweetheart, Roberta "Angel" (Crider) Mount on December 5, 1990, and she survives. He enjoyed going to concerts, playing guitar, family vacations and activities with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Angel, he is survived by his mother, Helen Cole; children, Samuel A. (Sara) Mount, and Autumn Mount, both of Mansfield; grandchildren, Clayton Mount, Edith Mount, Axl Brown, Maxwell Brown, and Kennedy Haag; brothers, Aaron (Judy) Price and Michael (Audrey) Mount both of Mansfield; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Angel Crider; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Samuel was preceded in death by his father, Glendon W. Mount; brother, Glendon Mount; grandparents, Howard C. Price Sr, Laurabelle (Price) Stevens; Norman Mount and Ruth Mount; and step-father, Troy Cole.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Marshall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in care of the family.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020