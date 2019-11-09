|
Samuel "Sam" Musille, 93, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Sam was born on February 27, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Camillo and Marietta (Frazzini) Musille.
Sam owned and operated Musille TV with his brothers for many years. He was also employed at Western Southern, Mansfield Paint, and Sam retired from the Ohio State Reformatory where he was a correctional officer. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. Sam and his wife, Donna (Hock) Musille, shared 67 years of marriage until her death. Sam was a member of the Sons of Herman for many years. A true passion for golf and an avid golfer, Sam golfed in 2-3 leagues every week until the age of 90. He spent much of his time on the golf course playing and working. Beginning at Coolridge Golf Course where he ran the business for 13 years, and then he was the head greens keeper at Possum Run Golf Course, and at Forest Hills Golf Course until he was 90 years old.
Sam leaves behind his children, Glenna (Donald) Plotts, Tom (Cathy) Musille, Viola Musille, and Terri (Norb) Holzwarth; his grandchildren, Scott (Jenn) Cannon, Stacy Cannon, Brian Musille, Nick (Brigid) Holzwarth, and Eric (Andrea) Holzwarth; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey, McKenzie and Sydney Cannon, Cameron Cox, Paige Eldridge, Brandon, Owen, Jack, and Olivia Holzwarth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Donna (Hock) Musille; his brothers, Dominic and Jim Musille; and his sisters, Eleonor Musille, Viola Castorano, and Kate Jerger.
The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Chad Berry will officiate the funeral service on Tuesday at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Sam will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 9, 2019