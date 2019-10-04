|
Sandra "Sandy" Duncan
Shelby - Sandra "Sandy" A. Duncan, age 77, resident of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
Born July 21, 1942 in Shelby to George and Jessie (Markwell) Mabry she had been a life long Shelby resident. A 1960 graduate of Shelby Senior High School, she had attended beauty school and at the age of 18, Sandy opened her own salon. After 59 years in business, Sandy's beauty Salon is the oldest hair salon in Shelby. She had also worked for Catherine's dress shop in Mansfield for over 30 years.
Sandy had many interests and hobbies and lived a busy life. She loved to bowl, and enjoyed her trips to Amish Country, making quilts for family and friends, and loved Christmas.
She is survived by her sister Darlene (Dale) Jenkins of Shelby; her nephew Brian (Kathy) Jenkins of Columbus; great nephews Raymond Jenkins of Columbus, Ryan (Charity) Mayers of KY; one great niece Hannah (Emil) Brandly of CA; as well as "her babies" Gavin and Keegan Martion of KY.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold "Steve" Duncan in 1987, and her niece Dawn Murr in 2014.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Reverend Doug Tackett will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, OH 45504
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019