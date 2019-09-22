|
|
Sandra "Sandi" Heffelfinger
Bellville - Sandra "Sandi" Heffelfinger, age 76, of Bellville passed away Monday morning, September 16, 2019 in her home.
She was born August 24, 1943 in Cleveland to George and Alah (Blake) Lang and graduated from Lexington High School in 1961. Sandi was a lifelong follower of Christ and was a long-time member of First Congregational Church in Lexington.
Sandi worked as a carrier for the Mansfield News Journal, but dedicated most of her time and talents to raising her two daughters.
Sandi enjoyed her independence. She was "the paper lady" for the Bellville and Butler communities for over 20 years delivering a motor route averaging 119 miles daily for the Mansfield News Journal.
She connected with her clients, whether it was searching for an elderly customers lost pet in a snow storm, or hand delivering a newspaper, (because she knew the person couldn't walk to the end of their drive to retrieve it) Sandi went the distance and more. She was a constant presence at the Bellville pool, where she helped with every swimming and diving meet, and was known for always bringing the best homemade snacks.
Sandi took her love for independence & mixed it with her drive for adventure, attempting things most people wouldn't dare. She went parasailing in Mexico, traversed the Grand Canyon with a mule so she could camp and raft on the Colorado river, and went horseback riding with her young grandchildren through the mountains of Cherokee, North Carolina. Her several trips abroad with her family and friends capitalized on all of these things. Even during her last days here on this earth, when headed out for a drive she would turn and say: "We're about to have an adventure!" and she certainly did. In fact, as it turned out, #DrivingMissSandi, was to be one of the greatest adventures of her family's lives.
Sandi's greatest advice would be to "Live adventurously, seize every moment you can for happiness & love, & above all, forgive everyone even if they don't forgive you..."
Surviving is her husband Renald Heffelfinger, daughters and sons-in-law Melissa and Michael Hartberger of Mansfield and Christine and Jaimie Dominges of Texas; grandchildren Molly and Katie Gurik, and Mario Levi and Little Sandi Dominges. Also surviving is her sister Deborah Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Emily Hope Gurikand sister Judy (Lang) Wollstadt.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12- 2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 2 pm. Dr. Jim Garrett will speak.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Akron Children's Hospital Pediatric Palliative Care in memory of Emily Hope Gurik or the .
Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019