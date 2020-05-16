|
|
Sandra Hinkle
Shelby - Sandra Lee Hinkle, age 71, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield.
She was born July 29, 1948 to Wanda Yarman in Columbus, Ohio where she lived most of her early years. After high school she worked for Lazarus at the Eastland Mall until she married her husband Harold B. Hinkle, on June 10, 1974. Together, they traveled the world while he was stationed in the USAF living in Turkey, Guam, Florida, South Carolina, before settling in Shelby, OH to raise their family. Sandra was a stay at home mother until her children were grown, afterwards she went to work at Plymouth Floral. There, she met her close friends Nancy M., Ruby C., Janet L., Carol R., and Becky S. She also worked at Sears Department Store until her retirement. Sandra never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went, proof being her buddies at the gym Sandy, Nancy, and Jenny.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children Stephanie (Shawn) Chaillou of Virginia, Heath (Dee) Hinkle of Shelby, and Justin-Cole (Gretchen Wagoner) Hinkle of Shelby, grandchildren Leigh Ann (Dan) Adkins, Grayson Hinkle, Erin Chaillou, Gabriel Hinkle, Connor Chaillou, and Reilly Chaillou; great grandchildren Natalie and Nathan Adkins, and baby Adkins due in September; and lastly, her foreign exchange children Danny Schillerwein of Germany, Stella Yordanova Jagger of Columbus, and Johannes Fischer of Switzerland.
Preceding her in death along with her mother are parent like aunts and uncles George and Helen Myers and Donald and Evelyn Yarman, and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537, or the Awake Church at 3616 OH-39, Shelby, OH 44875. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020