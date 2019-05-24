|
Sandra J. Altaffer
Mansfield - Sandra J. Altaffer, 78, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, May 19, 2019, at Wedgewood Estates. She was born January 29, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of nine children of the late James John and Helen Arlene (Hunger) Elliott.
Sandra loved being a wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. Shopping with her granddaughters was one of her favorite activities. She showcased her home with her wonderful sense of style and enjoyed working outside in the summer. Cooking holiday meals where the entire family gathered was something she looked forward to with great joy. Sandra worked as a sales person at Woolworth until she started her family and then thoroughly enjoyed her most important job-being a full time homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Penny (Scott) Baker, Tammy (John) Kimble, and James H. Altaffer; six grandchildren, Jeri (Adam) Holman, Scott Baker, Autumn (EJ) Eustice, Brittany Baker, Bryce Kimble and Alex Baker; four great-grandchildren, Archer, Willow, Beckett and Weslynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James R. Altaffer; siblings, Richard J., Donald G., David L., James F., Danny G. and Garry A. Elliott, Dorothy A. Bays, and Kay Heidecker.
A private graveside service conducted by Rev. Dianna Barr will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 24, 2019