Sandra "Sandy" J. Hughes
Mansfield - Sandra "Sandy" J. Hughes, 79, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Sandy was born on January 16, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Floyd Lane and Mary (David) Uzunoff. Sandy was a graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, and held clerical positions with the Ohio Brass, Hartman Electric, T&A, and Universal Refrigeration. Sandy was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She was faithful to attend her grandchildren's sporting events and never missed a game. She loved her family and especially enjoyed watching movies together. She loved to shop and her "girls" days were at the top of her favorite list. She loved being active and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Traveling to Myrtle Beach held many fond memories for Sandy, and she was a snowbird to Florida for eight years where she greatly enjoyed soaking in the sunshine. She was a faithful member and helpful volunteer at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.
Sandy leaves behind her husband of 60 1/2 years, James Hughes; her daughter, Brenda (Greg) Cantleberry; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica Riley) Gillam, Ryan (Mandy) Gillam, Amanda (Josh) Calame, Travis Cantleberry, Joshua (Crystal) Hughes, Cody (Kali) Hughes, and Jessica Hughes; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, William "Bill" Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy Hughes; her sisters, Dianna Wheaton and Sue Shrader; her brothers, Leroy Lane and Robert Uzunoff; and her mother-in-law, Grace Hughes.
A special thank you to Southern Care Hospice and to Dr. Das and his staff for the excellent care given to Sandy.
Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Fred Crank will officiate the service following at 1:00 pm. Sandy will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
