Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Sandra K. Saunier

Sandra K. Saunier Obituary
Perrysville - Sandra K. Saunier, 75, of Perrysville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born March 23, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Arnold Maarberg and Lucille Woolston Johnson.

Sandra made the most of life and lived everyday to it's fullest. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Every memory made she held close to her heart and her loved ones even closer. Sandra loved shopping, gardening and bird watching. She was an active member of Grace Bible Church.

She is survived by her four children, Dawn (Joe) Gimello, Robin (Tim) Murphy, Brian (Mandy) Saunier and Amy Saunier; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; beloved Aunt Ethel Halvorsen; five siblings, Bob (Trish) Maarberg, Lynn (Paul) Kennedy, Joanne (James) Buck, Mike (Karen) Scaramuzzino and Loren (Karen) Johnson; and numerous cousins and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Victor Saunier.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Grace Bible Church, 67 West Main Street, Lucas, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
