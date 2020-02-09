|
|
Sandra Kay Barres
Mansfield - Sandra Kay Barres, 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Sandra was born on August 19, 1946 in Sandyville, West Virginia, to Clifton and Virginia (Dunham) Boggess. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, sports and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed the 7:30 p.m. showing of Wheel of Fortune with a cold miller lite.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Steve) Hawley and Cecilia (Mick) Wilson; siblings, Linda (Wayne) Compton, Carolyn (Emmett) Love, Helen (Jack) Watkins, David Boggess, Cliff Boggess, Rodney Boggess, and Irene "June" Hill; grandchildren, Zane Hawley, Zeth Hawley, Zeb Hawley, Darein Carpenter, and Devin Cross; great-grandchildren, Kolt Carpenter, Emma, Everly, Ezekiel, Elliana, Blaine, Kindyl, and Chase Hawley; numerous nieces and nephews and was a second mother to many.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Larry Ewers; second husband, Robert Barres; grandson, Zeke Hawley; sisters, Sue and Laura; brothers, Roger, Cecil, and Charles.
Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bellville Cemetery.
The family would like you to honor Sandra's memory by wearing your favorite OSU sports gear to her services.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020