Services
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
(419) 752-2603
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
Burial
Following Services
Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery
Plymouth - Sandra Lively, 51, of Plymouth, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born December 6, 1967 in Shelby, Ohio. Sandra has lived in Greenwich, Shiloh, Mansfield and most recently Plymouth. Sandra was a great mother and grandmother. She had great love and passion for her grandchildren. She loved Chihuahuas.

Sandra is survived by her children, Keith Arnold Lively, II, Vernon Lee Lively, Jeremiah Ty Lively, Jacob Matthew Lively; her Mother, Mary Ratliff; 18 grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Knapp, Yvonne Hivley, Frankie Ratliff, Sally Dillon and her half-sister, Linda Shepherd. She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Frank Ratliff and her brother, Eddie Ratliff.

Friends may call from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019
