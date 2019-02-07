Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Sandra Sue (Stone) Hedrick

Sandra Sue (Stone) Hedrick

Gainesville, VA - Sandra Sue (Stone) Hedrick, age 53, of Gainesville, VA passed away to be with our Lord on January 31, 2019.

Sandra is survived by her mother: Madeline Stone of Mansfield; 2 children: Brian Hedrick and Kathleen Hedrick; 2 grandchildren: Chase and Madox; 2 brothers: Mike (Sheila) Stone of Crestline and Paul (Sara) Stone of Galion; Her life partner and best friend: Will Firschine and his mother Ellen of Gainesville, VA. She was preceded in death by her father: Bobby Joe Stone.

Sandy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
