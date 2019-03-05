Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Sandra Turner Obituary
Sandra Turner

Bellville - Sandra A. (Gorenflo) Turner, 74, of Bellville, passed away on March 2, 2019.

Sandra was born on July 21, 1944, in Washington DC, to Wilbur L. and Verla A. (Williams) Gorenflo. She worked two jobs most of her life, to raise her two sons on her own. She married the love of her life, Robert Turner, on February 14, 1997, and they enjoyed 22 years together. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and had a strong faith. Sandra loved to read Christian books, and dreamed of being a writer someday.

She resided at Mansfield Memorial Homes for several years where she received excellent care.

Along with her husband, Robert, she is survived by her sons, Christopher (Anne) Case and Scott (Connie) Case; and step-son, Brent D. Turner; and grandchildren, Andrew Case, Shelby Case, Kelsey Case, and William Case.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Dawn Case.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Copley officiating. Burial will be at Bellville Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
