|
|
Sandra Young
Centerburg, OH - Sandra Young, 80, of Centerburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born May 19, 1939 in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Phil D. and Naomi L.(Treaster) McNeal.
Sandra retired from Therm-O-Disc and every time you saw her she was always smiling. She never met a stranger, was a bit ornery and was always laughing or making others laugh. Sandra enjoyed dancing, camping, flowers and gardening. She loved life and animals but loved her family the most. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ron) Ray, Kenny Davis and Kim (Donnie) Findlay; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren one great great granddaughter; her siblings, Rick (Sharon) McNeal and Phil (Karen) McNeal; 22 nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Gladys McNeal; and her beloved dog, Hope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Kurtz and a brother, Clay "Bud" McNeal.
Friends may call from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Adam Taylor. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the DAV. A dinner will follow the services at First Lutheran Church, 127 South Columbus Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019