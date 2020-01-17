|
Sarah L. Cotton
Sarah L. Cotton, 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2020.
She was born in Bucyrus on June 25, 1965 to Cletus and Marilyn (Miller) Kanney.
Sarah grew up on the family farm near New Washington and graduated from Buckeye Central High School, Class of 1983. She attended The Ohio State University and then went back to school later in life, graduating from Brown-Mackie College. She had worked as a Mobile Library Driver for The Wayne County Library.
Sarah was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and was a volunteer with Wayne County 4H helping with a Clover Bud group. She loved horses, BIG DOGS, sailing, crafting, beading and strolling through the Sale Barns in Amish Country.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Tim Cotton, whom she married on September 1, 1990; their daughter and joy in life, Macie Cotton; her beloved Saint Bernard-Great Pyrenees dogs, Bailey and Bentley; sister, Diane (Kelly Cameron) Kanney; two brothers, John and David (April) Kanney; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6pm-8pm and on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church 9:30am-10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30am Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Galion.
Memorial may be made to the Stark County Animal Shelter.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020