Scot Kimball Hunter
Mansfield - Scot Kimball Hunter, 71, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born September 24, 1948, in Norwalk, Ohio, one of four sons of the late Lucreatia (Hill) and James Taylor Hunter II.
Scot owned and operated Hunter Lawn Care for many years and had previously worked for NCR, BFI, Culligan, Crane Plumbing and Richland Sanitation. He enjoyed working around the house, creating a beautiful landscape, and working on cars. He had a special place in his heart for dogs of all breeds.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Stanley Hunter; two brothers, Michael Hunter of Ontario and Jon (Kerry) Hunter of Waxhaw, NC; two sisters-in-law, Jean Kilgore and Maxine Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hunter III.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020