Scott Yoder
Mansfield - Christian "Scott" Yoder, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Scott was born November 9, 1961 in Mansfield to W. Merle and Diane (Them) Yoder. He enjoyed coaching baseball, playing the drums, and helping people. As part of his lasting legacy, he spent three years working on renovating Cyclops "Field of Dreams" Baseball Complex. It was his dream to have a place where his boys could play baseball. This is just one example of his selflessness and commitment to helping others. Scott loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog, Taco. He was an amazing husband, father, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of over 22 years, Jenni (Vassar) Yoder; twin sons, Jaden Scott and Jevin Sean Yoder; his father, Walter "Merle" Yoder, Jr.; three sisters, Cathy (Pete) Angelas, Cindy (Jack) Soliday, and Cheryl (Burt) Kareff; nieces and nephews, Dinos, Katie, and Amy Angelas, Jake, Jeff, and Matt Soliday, Cathy Ann Lemire, Kelly Rees, and Chelsie Smith; and many cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother; and grandparents, Frank and Rose Them, Walter M. Yoder, Sr., and Vera Bell.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Duke Hergatt officiating. Burial will take place in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Werner-Gompf Funeral Services.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020